Doctors normally prescribe medicine and now some are prescribing meals A study finds medically tailored healthy meal delivery reduces the risk of patients ending up back in the hospital. These meal programs are benefiting people with diet-related conditions.

Health Doctors normally prescribe medicine and now some are prescribing meals Doctors normally prescribe medicine and now some are prescribing meals Listen · 4:24 4:24 A study finds medically tailored healthy meal delivery reduces the risk of patients ending up back in the hospital. These meal programs are benefiting people with diet-related conditions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor