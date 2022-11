Fla. woman sues the maker of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese cups Amanda Ramirez claims it takes longer to make than the advertised 3.5 minutes and longer if you consider tearing off the lid, pouring in water and stirring the cheese sauce. She's seeking $5 million.

