For Colored Nerds: Why Brittany wants to be a bad Black mom

Recently, host Brittany Luse has found herself curious about motherhood. As she's thought about the kind of mom she might be, she looked for models in film and TV – and found that there's little room for mothers, and Black moms in particular, to be anything but excellent. From Brittany's previous podcast, For Colored Nerds, a discussion with her former co-host Eric Eddings about motherhood and misbehavior, and why less than perfect is more than enough.

