Lil Kim is a style icon. It's time she got her due.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool SIMON/STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Ron Galella/Getty Images; Anthony Harvey/PA Images via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR Pool SIMON/STEVENS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Ron Galella/Getty Images; Anthony Harvey/PA Images via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR

Think of the top women rappers of our time: Cardi B. Megan Thee Stallion. Nicki Minaj. They all showcase a signature style that involves multicolored wigs, skyscraping heels and designer logos on everything. But that blend of high fashion, femininity and attitude began before any of them, pioneered in the 1990s by the original queen bee: Lil' Kim. Ahead of its time, Kim's ingenuity – and her place in the fusion of fashion and hip-hop – has not always been recognized. Host Brittany Luse and fashion journalist Scarlett Newman make the case for why it's time Lil' Kim gets the credit she deserves.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood and Jessica Mendoza. It was edited by Jessica Placzek, with editing support from Kitty Eisele. It was fact checked by Zazil Davis-Vazquez and Barclay Walsh. Engineering support came from Carleigh Strange. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann.