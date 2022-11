Protesters in China call for the end of the 'zero COVID' policy Protesters in China have been calling for the end of the country's "zero COVID" policy and political reform.

Asia Protesters in China call for the end of the 'zero COVID' policy Protesters in China call for the end of the 'zero COVID' policy Listen · 4:33 4:33 Protesters in China have been calling for the end of the country's "zero COVID" policy and political reform. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor