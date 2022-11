The future of vaping depends on how regulators act now E-cigarettes have transformed nicotine use among U.S. teens in less than a decade, repopularizing it and creating a new generation of users. How regulators act now will determine the future of vaping.

Children's Health The future of vaping depends on how regulators act now The future of vaping depends on how regulators act now Listen · 6:27 6:27 E-cigarettes have transformed nicotine use among U.S. teens in less than a decade, repopularizing it and creating a new generation of users. How regulators act now will determine the future of vaping. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor