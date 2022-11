A Black Vietnam veteran is suing the VA for discrimination A Black Vietnam veteran is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs for discrimination, according to records obtained by FOIA. The VA says it's studying how to address a history of racial bias.

Race A Black Vietnam veteran is suing the VA for discrimination A Black Vietnam veteran is suing the VA for discrimination Listen · 2:19 2:19 A Black Vietnam veteran is suing the Department of Veterans Affairs for discrimination, according to records obtained by FOIA. The VA says it's studying how to address a history of racial bias. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor