The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old The law that divides the Colorado River between seven states is turning 100, and it's being strained beyond what its drafters could have imagined.

National The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old The law dividing the Colorado River turns 100 years old Audio will be available later today. The law that divides the Colorado River between seven states is turning 100, and it's being strained beyond what its drafters could have imagined. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor