Encore: Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington on her book, "New Standards" NPR's Juana Summers talks with drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, who compiled a book of lead sheets by women composers after she couldn't find one herself. Her book is called "New Standards."

Author Interviews Encore: Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington on her book, "New Standards" Encore: Drummer Terri Lyne Carrington on her book, "New Standards" Listen · 7:43 7:43 NPR's Juana Summers talks with drummer Terri Lyne Carrington, who compiled a book of lead sheets by women composers after she couldn't find one herself. Her book is called "New Standards." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor