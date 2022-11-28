1A Remaking America: Being A Trans Kid In Texas

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Kent/Getty Images Alex Kent/Getty Images

More than 155 pieces of legislation targeting trans people were filed across the country in 2022, that's according to a Washington Post analysis.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive that classified gender-affirming care as child abuse and directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents providing that care.

1A recently traveled to Austin, Texas and spoke with trans kids and their families. We also spoke with Morgan Davis, a trans man who decided to leave his job as an investigator at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services over the directive.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country, including KUT in Austin. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.