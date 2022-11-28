Accessibility links
1A Remaking America: Being A Trans Kid In Texas A record number of bills targeting trans people in the U.S. have passed this year.

In February, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive, classifying gender-affirming care as child abuse.

1A recently traveled to Austin to speak with trans kids and their families as part of the Remaking America Series.

This conversation is part of our Remaking America collaboration with six public radio stations around the country. Remaking America is funded in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Listen · 34:11
  • Download
A person wears a vest with a trans flag on the back with the words Not afraid during a memorial honoring trans individuals killed by gun violence held by Gays Against Guns in New York City. Alex Kent/Getty Images hide caption

Alex Kent/Getty Images

A person wears a vest with a trans flag on the back with the words Not afraid during a memorial honoring trans individuals killed by gun violence held by Gays Against Guns in New York City.

Alex Kent/Getty Images

More than 155 pieces of legislation targeting trans people were filed across the country in 2022, that's according to a Washington Post analysis.

In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive that classified gender-affirming care as child abuse and directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents providing that care.

1A recently traveled to Austin, Texas and spoke with trans kids and their families. We also spoke with Morgan Davis, a trans man who decided to leave his job as an investigator at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services over the directive.

