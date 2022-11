A nurse's view as three viruses send Americans to hospitals NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with travel nurse Grover Nicodemus Street about the surge of three different infectious diseases ahead of the holidays.

Health Care A nurse's view as three viruses send Americans to hospitals A nurse's view as three viruses send Americans to hospitals Listen · 6:01 6:01 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with travel nurse Grover Nicodemus Street about the surge of three different infectious diseases ahead of the holidays. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor