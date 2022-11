Quantum computing could lead to advances — but also national security threats Cybersecurity experts recently gathered in New York to talk about how to defend against a technology that doesn't yet exist. Quantum computing would usher in advances — and national security threats.

Technology Quantum computing could lead to advances — but also national security threats Quantum computing could lead to advances — but also national security threats Audio will be available later today. Cybersecurity experts recently gathered in New York to talk about how to defend against a technology that doesn't yet exist. Quantum computing would usher in advances — and national security threats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor