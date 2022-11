The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with volcanologist Jessica Ball of the U.S. Geological Survey about the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Environment The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984 The world's largest volcano is errupting for the first time since 1984 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with volcanologist Jessica Ball of the U.S. Geological Survey about the eruption of Mauna Loa in Hawaii. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor