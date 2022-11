Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting People gathered in Chesapeake, Va., for a candlelight vigil Monday to honor the victims of the Walmart mass shooting. The shooter, a supervisor at Walmart, turned the gun on himself.

