Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist As the European Union's top tech regulator, Vestager has overseen the passage of sweeping privacy and competition regulations. She has spearheaded more than half a dozen legal cases against Big Tech.

Europe Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist Why Margrethe Vestager is Silicon Valley's foremost antagonist Listen · 3:46 3:46 As the European Union's top tech regulator, Vestager has overseen the passage of sweeping privacy and competition regulations. She has spearheaded more than half a dozen legal cases against Big Tech. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor