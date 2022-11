A skunk is spotted in the stands during the Browns-Buccaneers game It's not clear how the skunk got there. But when the Cleveland Browns came back from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat the Tampa Bay Bucs in overtime, fans dubbed it "the rally skunk."

