Venezuelans could soon receive some relief amid a long political crisis NPR's A Martinez talks to Jason Marczak of the Atlantic Council about the Biden administration easing some sanctions on Venezuela, as talks are resuming between the government and opposition.

Latin America Venezuelans could soon receive some relief amid a long political crisis Venezuelans could soon receive some relief amid a long political crisis Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Jason Marczak of the Atlantic Council about the Biden administration easing some sanctions on Venezuela, as talks are resuming between the government and opposition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor