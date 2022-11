Statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws returns to Boston "Lobsta Mickey" was last seen at Quincy Market in Boston nearly two decades ago. The statue was one of 75 commissioned by Disney for the 75th anniversary of the cartoon character.

National Statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws returns to Boston Statue of Mickey Mouse with giant lobster claws returns to Boston Listen · 0:28 0:28 "Lobsta Mickey" was last seen at Quincy Market in Boston nearly two decades ago. The statue was one of 75 commissioned by Disney for the 75th anniversary of the cartoon character. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor