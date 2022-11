U.S. bans Dominican sugar company over forced labor NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with reporters Sandy Tolan and Euclides Cordero Nuel about the ban on Dominican sugar from Central Romana, based on information that the company uses forced labor.

Latin America U.S. bans Dominican sugar company over forced labor U.S. bans Dominican sugar company over forced labor Listen · 7:54 7:54 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with reporters Sandy Tolan and Euclides Cordero Nuel about the ban on Dominican sugar from Central Romana, based on information that the company uses forced labor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor