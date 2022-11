Protesters explain why they demonstrated in China Protestors explain why they came out and demonstrated in China. Some say they did it to protest against COVID controls, others for more abstract political ideals.

Asia Protesters explain why they demonstrated in China Protesters explain why they demonstrated in China Listen · 4:10 4:10 Protestors explain why they came out and demonstrated in China. Some say they did it to protest against COVID controls, others for more abstract political ideals. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor