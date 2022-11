One Tuscan village uses wool-insulated cooking boxes to save on energy costs Rising energy prices in Europe have forced some Italians to turn to abandoned cooking methods. One Tuscan village is using wool to insulate cooking boxes that slow-cook food with less energy.

