Oath Keepers founder has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack A federal jury has convicted Stewart Rhodes, founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

National Oath Keepers founder has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack Oath Keepers founder has been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack Listen · 3:54 3:54 A federal jury has convicted Stewart Rhodes, founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor