Justice Department wins a conviction in a rarely used seditious conspiracy charge A jury has convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes of seditious conspiracy for his actions surrounding the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. The jury rendered mixed verdicts for other defendants.

