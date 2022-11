Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness' NPR's A Martinez speaks with Filipina actor Dolly De Leon about her role in the widely acclaimed movie: Triangle of Sadness.

Movies Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness' Actress Dolly De Leon was surprised she got the lead in 'Triangle of Sadness' Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with Filipina actor Dolly De Leon about her role in the widely acclaimed movie: Triangle of Sadness.