Post Taliban takeover: Riding a bike is out of the question for Afghan women As Afghanistan's economy declines, more people are relying on bikes to get around. But women and girls who rode bikes before the Taliban takeover no longer have the option.

Asia Post Taliban takeover: Riding a bike is out of the question for Afghan women Post Taliban takeover: Riding a bike is out of the question for Afghan women Audio will be available later today. As Afghanistan's economy declines, more people are relying on bikes to get around. But women and girls who rode bikes before the Taliban takeover no longer have the option. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor