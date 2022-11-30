A team of cooks in El Salvador say they broke the record for world's largest pupusa

The team's pupusa — a tortilla stuffed with pork, chicken, refried beans, squash and lots of melted cheese — was 18 feet in diameter. They used 500 pounds of flour.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. We always hear about the world's longest submarine sandwich or the biggest pizza. Now, if you've ever had food from El Salvador, you know what a pupusa is - a tortilla stuffed with pork, chicken, refried beans, squash and lots of melted cheese. And for national pupusa day this month, a team of 40 chefs in El Salvador made what they say is the world's largest - 18 feet in diameter, using 500 pounds of flour. Hopefully, they got the record verified before they ate it. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.