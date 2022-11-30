Accessibility links
Lionel Messi and Argentina advance at the World Cup Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage.
Special Series

FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina advance at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Poland

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Argentina's Lionel Messi smiles during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday. Ariel Schalit/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Ariel Schalit/AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi smiles during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

Ariel Schalit/AP

DOHA, Qatar — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.

Examining Lionel Messi's past as he faces a final attempt at winning a World Cup

La última copa/The Last Cup

Examining Lionel Messi's past as he faces a final attempt at winning a World Cup

Argentina finished in first place in Group C to set up a match against Australia, a surprise qualifier for the knockout stage.

It's a strong position for Argentina to be in, especially considering the team opened the World Cup with a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in one of biggest upsets in the tournament's history. Messi's likely final World Cup rolls onto Saturday.

Lionel Messi has been living in a soccer god's shadow. Will he finally surpass him?

La última copa/The Last Cup

Lionel Messi has been living in a soccer god's shadow. Will he finally surpass him?

He will be relieved after failing to score a penalty for the second straight World Cup. It was awarded after being hit in the face by the flailing hand of Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, who made amends by diving to his left to block Messi's kick.

Mac Allister converted a cross from Nahuel Molina inside the first minute of the second half and Alvarez — selected ahead of Lautaro Martinez — curled the second into the top corner in the 67th minute.

Special Series

FIFA World Cup 2022