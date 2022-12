The U.S. and G7 allies are trying new tactics to cut Russia's profits The U.S. and its allies will try two new tactics to cut Russia's profits: Europe will ban Russian crude imports and the G7 will impose a price cap on the oil Russia sells to other parts of the world.

