Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China. The new ambassador to Russia had a confirmation hearing, and Russia canceled arms control talks.

National Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China Blinken calls for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China Listen · 3:49 3:49 Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for more support for Ukraine and a united front against China. The new ambassador to Russia had a confirmation hearing, and Russia canceled arms control talks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor