Messi economics

Enlarge this image María Jesús Contreras for NPR María Jesús Contreras for NPR

Lionel Messi was a gifted kid who would go on to become one of the best soccer players ever. And the story of how Messi went from his earliest goals on the soccer fields of his hometown in Argentina to global superstardom is, in part, an economic one.

In this episode, a collaboration with NPR and Futuro Studios's new podcast, The Last Cup, host Jasmine Garsd retraces Messi's early career, examining how a devastating economic crisis in Argentina shaped Messi's path, and what it meant for her own life.

Listen to The Last Cup on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

