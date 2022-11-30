The Indian Child Welfare Act Is Before The Supreme Court. What Is It?

Almost a decade ago, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Adoptive Couple v. Baby Girl.

The 2013 case hinged on several provisions of the Indian Child Welfare Act, federal law that gives tribal governments exclusive jurisdiction over children who reside on a reservation.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Indian Child Welfare Act is before the country's highest court yet again.

In November the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case Haaland v. Brackeen, another legal action about who gets precedence when it comes to adopting Native children.

What does the Indian Child Welfare Act really do? And if the Court strikes it down, what could that mean for tribal law, and for Native Americans?

This Land host Rebecca Nagle and the University of Michigan's Leah Litman join us for the conversation.

