U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits The U.S. and the European Union are taking aim again at Russia's oil profits, which it uses to fund the war in Ukraine. New rules start next week.

Europe U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits Listen · 3:41 3:41 The U.S. and the European Union are taking aim again at Russia's oil profits, which it uses to fund the war in Ukraine. New rules start next week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor