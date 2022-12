A shelter dog with one ear finds his forever home after he starts painting After a rough time dog fighting, Van Gogh had his ear surgically removed. Folks at the Happily Furever After Rescue told The Washington Post they used peanut butter to entice Van Gogh to paint.

