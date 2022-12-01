A shelter dog with one ear finds his forever home after he starts painting

After a rough time dog fighting, Van Gogh had his ear surgically removed. Folks at the Happily Furever After Rescue told The Washington Post they used peanut butter to entice Van Gogh to paint.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A shelter dog had no luck getting adopted until he started painting. Appropriately named Van Gogh, he had his ear surgically removed after a rough life in dogfighting. Folks at the Happily Furever After Rescue told The Washington Post that to make Van Gogh more adoptable, they dropped paint on a canvas, sealed it with plastic wrap and coated it with peanut butter. Van Gogh licked the peanut butter, created paintings and raised $2,000. And yes, he was adopted. It's MORNING EDITION.

