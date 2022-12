How can fossil fuel producers balance demand with an urgent need for change? NPR's A Martinez speaks with Samantha Gross of the Brookings Institution about the future of America's oil and gas industry, and its role in a carbon-free economy.

Energy How can fossil fuel producers balance demand with an urgent need for change? How can fossil fuel producers balance demand with an urgent need for change? Listen · 6:53 6:53 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Samantha Gross of the Brookings Institution about the future of America's oil and gas industry, and its role in a carbon-free economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor