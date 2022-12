ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public.

National

ICE inadvertently discloses personal data online of 6,252 immigrants

NPR's A Martinez talks to Hamed Aleaziz of the Los Angeles Times about the information of more than 6,000 people in ICE custody that was mistakenly revealed to the public.