New Hampshire man accidently throws out his wife's wedding rings

Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into the trash and later took it to a transfer station. In the napkin were his wife's wedding rings. He and the transfer station crew were able to locate the trash bag.

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Kevin Butler tossed a napkin into a trash can and later took the trash to a transfer station near his home in New Hampshire. The problem is that wrapped in that napkin were his wife's wedding rings that she had earlier cleaned. When he discovered this, Mr. Butler begged the transfer station crew to help him find the trash bag. He identified it when he recognized a celery stalk and rescued the rings, not to mention himself. It's MORNING EDITION.

