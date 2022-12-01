Aya Cash on the song that changed her life

Actor Aya Cash joins us on Bullseye for the latest installment of The Song That Changed My Life. It's a segment where creators we know and love talk about the music who made them who they are.

Aya Cash has starred in a number of memorable roles, including Gretchen Cutler on the comedy series You're The Worst and Stormfront on the superhero show The Boys.

These days, she stars in the very funny sitcom Welcome to Flatch. The series is based on a British sitcom called This Country, and takes the faux documentary approach to TV comedy. It follows a film crew that heads to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio to profile the residents and document daily life. The only thing is that the show is a comedy. So all of the characters are goofballs and weirdos, of course. One such weirdo is Cheryl who's played by Aya. Cheryl is a reporter in Flatch who writes for The Flatch Patriot, the town's only newspaper.

When we asked Aya Cash about the song that changed her life, she took us back to her childhood. Back to the nineties when she was growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, riding in the car with mom and dad listening to a classic song by Ani DiFranco.