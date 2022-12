Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Katherine Clark on her election as House Minority Whip.

Politics Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives Rep. Katherine Clark becomes the most senior woman in the House of Representatives Listen · 5:39 5:39 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Rep. Katherine Clark on her election as House Minority Whip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor