The FDA considers easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men The Food and Drug Administration is likely to propose easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men.

Science The FDA considers easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men The FDA considers easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men Listen · 3:26 3:26 The Food and Drug Administration is likely to propose easing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor