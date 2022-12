Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas At a school district in Texas, mental health professional training to address grief and trauma is healing for school-based therapists and social workers who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Mental Health Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas Grief and trauma training is unexpectedly healing for school district staff in Texas Listen · 8:14 8:14 At a school district in Texas, mental health professional training to address grief and trauma is healing for school-based therapists and social workers who lost loved ones during the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor