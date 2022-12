Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves.

Closing arguments begin in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial Closing arguments began in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial in New York Thursday. The company's lawyers say it can't be held accountable for crimes executives committed to benefit themselves.