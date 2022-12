Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar Iowa has long been the first state to nominate Democrats to the White House, but President Biden wants to change that. He has proposed elevating South Carolina to the first spot.

Biden calls for a big shakeup in Democrats' presidential nominating calendar