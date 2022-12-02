How many hot sauce bottles do you have in your fridge right now?

Vic Clinco in High Point, N.C., has close to 11,000 bottles of hot sauce in his basement, according to WCNC-TV. He says his goal is to have so many bottles that there is no wall left in sight.

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. How many hot sauce bottles do you have in your fridge right now? If you are really into spicy hot, you could be like a man in High Point, N.C., who has close to 11,000 in his basement, according to WCNC. Vic Clinco says his goal is to have so many bottles that there is no wall left in sight. He also says that he's close to holding a Guinness World Record. Even his license plate is kind of spicy. It reads hot sauce without the E. It's MORNING EDITION.

