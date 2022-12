China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change The recent protests against the Chinese government's tough pandemic control policies have ended with a police crackdown. There are some signs though that protests have been a catalyst for change.

Asia China lifts some COVID lockdowns, but it's unknown how fast policy will change