2 sisters get to know the man who is keeping their brother's name alive In this week's StoryCorps, two sisters talk to a man who knew their late brother and took his last name as a way of honoring him.

Family 2 sisters get to know the man who is keeping their brother's name alive 2 sisters get to know the man who is keeping their brother's name alive Listen · 3:08 3:08 In this week's StoryCorps, two sisters talk to a man who knew their late brother and took his last name as a way of honoring him. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor