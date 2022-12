The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end President Biden is expected to sign a bill forcing the railroad unions to accept an agreement negotiated months ago — putting an end to a years-long bargaining process.

Politics The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end The stalemate between railroads and their unions could be coming to an end Audio will be available later today. President Biden is expected to sign a bill forcing the railroad unions to accept an agreement negotiated months ago — putting an end to a years-long bargaining process. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor