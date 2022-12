Remote areas of Africa are feeling the costly impacts of the war in Ukraine In a small town in Chad, climate change, regional conflicts and rising commodity prices have driven shortages, which have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine many thousands of miles away.

Africa Remote areas of Africa are feeling the costly impacts of the war in Ukraine Remote areas of Africa are feeling the costly impacts of the war in Ukraine Listen · 3:40 3:40 In a small town in Chad, climate change, regional conflicts and rising commodity prices have driven shortages, which have been exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine many thousands of miles away. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor