The News Roundup For December 2, 2022

In domestic news, the House approved legislation on Wednesday that would institute a labor agreement between rail workers and their employers. This came after the President asked Congress to step in to avert a strike. The bill now moves to the Senate. Workers threatened to strike this holiday season if an agreement is not reached by December 9.

Now that control of the House has flipped to the Republicans, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is asking the House January 6 committee to preserve all its records so that Republicans may hold hearings on its proceedings.

It's been a challenging week for former President Donald Trump. The House Ways and Means Committee received his federal tax returns from the IRS. And he sat down for dinner with Kanye West and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

And in global news, Chinese officials are cracking down on protests against the country's zero-COVID policy, sending police to break up demonstrations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the retaliation a "sign of weakness."

Relations between Iran and the U.S. have featured heavily in the news this week. U.S. soccer star Tyler Adams responded to an Iranian reporter's pointed questions about American history ahead of the World Cup game between Iran and the U.S. Blinken praised the courage of Iranian women as protests in the country over the death of a woman in September continue.

A senior aide to King Charles resigned this week following "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" she made to a guest at a reception at Buckingham Palace. Domestic abuse activist Ngozi Fulani is Black and was born and raised in the U.K. She says the royal aide repeatedly asked her where she was really from and what her nationality was.

For the domestic roundup, we spoke with Wendy Benjaminson, deputy managing editor of the Washington bureau for Bloomberg News; Josh Meyer, domestic security correspondent for USATODAY; and Benjy Sarlin, Washington bureau chief for Semafor.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Annmarie Hornden, Washington correspondent for Bloomberg TV; David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief at The Economist; and Nina-Maria Potts, director of Global News Coverage for Feature Story News.

