100 years ago, 'Carol of the Bells' came to America — from Ukraine "Carol of the Bells" is a Christmas staple in the U.S., but it was written by a Ukrainian composer and first came to the U.S. 100 years ago — when Ukrainians were fighting for freedom.

Music News 100 years ago, 'Carol of the Bells' came to America — from Ukraine 100 years ago, 'Carol of the Bells' came to America — from Ukraine Listen · 3:38 3:38 "Carol of the Bells" is a Christmas staple in the U.S., but it was written by a Ukrainian composer and first came to the U.S. 100 years ago — when Ukrainians were fighting for freedom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor